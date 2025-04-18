Google Discover Cropping Publisher Images In New Full Width Redesign

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Astronaut

Google has been rolling out its new full-width redesign of Google Discover. But the issue is that it is taking publishers' images and cropping them to fit this new width.

As Gagan Ghotra noted on X - Google Discover will crop your images to make it fit in the design. But that means, important aspects of the image may be cropped out.

He shared this image of one of my stories having the hero image cropped, here is a side by side:

Google Discover Full Width Cropping Images

Here are more:

He did reach out to Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, on social but he has yet to reply:

He is right, the Discover help documentation says, "Large images need to be at least 1200 px wide." Maybe Google needs to update the documentation to account for this new design?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Age Exclusions Rolling Out

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Discover Cropping Publisher Images In New Full Width Redesign

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google News

Judge: Google Illegally Engaged In Anticompetitive Monopolistic Ad Tech Practices

Apr 17, 2025 - 11:35 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2025

Apr 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Personalized Boost Ad Performance Email

Apr 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 19.1 Now Available

Apr 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: YouTube Rain Signage
Next Story: Google Ads PMax Age Exclusions Rolling Out

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.