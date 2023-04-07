Search News Buzz Video Recap: Unconfirmed Google Update, Bard & Bing Chat Upgrades & More SEO & PPC Search News

Note I recorded and wrote this recap on Wednesday but scheduled it to go live on Friday morning, and I am offline for Passover. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report, and it is an excellent way to catch up on the last month of Google SEO topics. Google said they upgraded Bard’s math and logic support. Bing Chat was also upgraded with images, videos, better local results, and more. Also, Bing Chat v98 brings a reduction in refusals to create and a reduction in disengagements. Fabrice Canel said better content controls are coming to Bing Chat. Google said the remove outdated content tool does not remove any competitor content. Google’s John Mueller spoke more about using AI to write content. Danny Sullivan explained why evergreen content doesn’t always rank well in Google for trending topics. Bing added AI-generated stories in the search results. Google added hotel stories, flight price guarantees, and new discovery tools. Google Maps blocked a lot of bad reviews and bad players. Google is testing local pack overlays directly in the search results. Google is also testing auto-expanding map features in search. Google Ads has an appear warning dialog. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

