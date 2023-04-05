Bing AI-Generated Stories In Search Results

Apr 5, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Bing Robot Telling Story

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft Bing started to roll out "stories" in the search results side panel. Those stories are AI-generated stories, created by generative AI and not by people.

I believe Shameem Adhikarath was the first to spot this change before Microsoft officially announced it. He shared a video cast with me on Twitter for a search on [lentils]. You can see the "Stories" section on the right side:

Here it is zoomed in when you hover your mouse on it:

Now, when you click it, a robot walks you through a story:

This is something I may have covered in some way a while back, when Frank on Mastodon sent me this on March 9th.

AI generated audio and a speaker icon

Anyway, here are more videos of this in action:

If Google did this, I suspect we would all chew their heads off...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

