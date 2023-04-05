Bing AI-Generated Stories In Search Results

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft Bing started to roll out "stories" in the search results side panel. Those stories are AI-generated stories, created by generative AI and not by people.

I believe Shameem Adhikarath was the first to spot this change before Microsoft officially announced it. He shared a video cast with me on Twitter for a search on [lentils]. You can see the "Stories" section on the right side:

Here it is zoomed in when you hover your mouse on it:

Now, when you click it, a robot walks you through a story:

Have you noticed the 'Stories' section on the right side of Bing's search results page? It looks similar to webstories, with large visuals and short snippets of content. pic.twitter.com/rpuhSGRlWh — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) March 20, 2023

This is something I may have covered in some way a while back, when Frank on Mastodon sent me this on March 9th.

Anyway, here are more videos of this in action:

New on Bing: multimedia AI-generated stories present bite-sized information—perfect for visual and auditory learners. This feature is now available in English, French, Japanese, German, Spanish, Russian, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, Polish and Arabic. pic.twitter.com/bkdfS7V1h4 — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) March 29, 2023

Meet Knowledge Cards 2.0! Our AI-powered infographic-inspired experience is now better than ever, packed with interactive and dynamic content such as charts, graphs, timelines, and visual stories. Discover fun facts and key information at a glance. pic.twitter.com/fZDxUGd1qL — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) March 23, 2023

New Bing’s AI-powered Stories and Knowledge Cards help you learn more about the topics you are searching for in a more intuitive way, with short videos and interactive visuals. pic.twitter.com/TM1b1MlWw6 — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 22, 2023

If Google did this, I suspect we would all chew their heads off...

