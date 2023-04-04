Google Search Adds Hotel Room Story Format, Flight Price Guarantees & New Discover Tools

Google announced three new features for Google travel including a new story format for hotel bookings, price guarantees for some flights and new discover tools for locations.

Hotel Stories

Here is what the swipeable story format looks like when looking at hotel properties or places to stay at a destination:

Google told me that Google uses the sane information that powers existing hotel listings to generate these stories automatically, so there is nothing a hotel has to do for these to show up.

Flight Price Guarantees

Google also is testing flight price guarantees for some flights. Google said, "new pilot program for price guarantees in the U.S." is now available. "If you see a flight with the price guarantee badge, it means we’re confident that the price you see today won’t get any lower before takeoff," Google added.

This is what that looks like:

New Discover Options

Now when you search for an attraction or tour company in Google Search or Google Maps, you will find prices directly on these listing, plus a link to book your ticket. For attractions, like the Tower of London, you will also find suggestions for related experiences, like a city-wide tour that includes multiple stops.

