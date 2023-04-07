Google Local Finder With Blended Query Results

I don't know if this is new (sorry Mordy) but Google is showing this blended local finder result set that seems to bridge two or more different but similar queries in the same set of results and then Google shows a line of text on what the local results are matching on.

In the screenshot below, provided by Mordy Oberstein on Twitter, Google is showing a line of text below two different groupings of local listings. This may be some sort of ad format or maybe not. One says "burgers and more" and the other says "Norm's is now in Park Slope."

In this second example you see "top dollar paid today" and then "notebook sales" for a query on "buy laptops in queens." I should note, when I was writing this story, I was unable to replicate this.

I asked the local SEO crew if this is new and most were unsure:

I'm not sure if the little line of text was there before. That part could be new. The blended ads in the local finder reeeeeaaaally don't look like ads. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) April 5, 2023

This was first spotted back in February, so not immediately new, but I didn't fully cover it then:

Checking some screenshots. This one is from late February and shows it - https://t.co/sclxS4AETK — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) April 5, 2023

I think I've seen it before but I don't think I ever covered it. I did cover a weird local double ad pack and then also some other local search groupings in the recent past but not this.

