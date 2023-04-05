Bing Chat Upgrade v98 Rolling Out Reducing Refusals & Disengagements

Apr 5, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Reluctant Bing Robot

Microsoft is rolling out version 98 of Bing Chat which some of you should start seeing later today or tomorrow. This upgrade reduces the number of times Bing Chat will refuse to create something and also a reduction of disengagement.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, wrote on Twitter, "Starting to ship Prompt v98 today: it is a two-stage process, by tomorrow you should see big reduction in the number of cases when Bing Chat refuses to create something (write code, for example). Then the second stage will be deployed, reducing disengagement."

Here is that tweet:

So this will be a two-stage rollout, where you will see the reduction in refusing to create something before the reduction in the number of disengagement.

Also, he said that Bing Image Creator is coming to the Edge sidebar:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests Map Auto-Expansion Feature In Web Search
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus