Bing Chat Upgrade v98 Rolling Out Reducing Refusals & Disengagements

Microsoft is rolling out version 98 of Bing Chat which some of you should start seeing later today or tomorrow. This upgrade reduces the number of times Bing Chat will refuse to create something and also a reduction of disengagement.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, wrote on Twitter, "Starting to ship Prompt v98 today: it is a two-stage process, by tomorrow you should see big reduction in the number of cases when Bing Chat refuses to create something (write code, for example). Then the second stage will be deployed, reducing disengagement."

Here is that tweet:

Starting to ship Prompt v98 today: it is a two-stage process, by tomorrow you should see big reduction in the number of cases when Bing Chat refuses to create something (write code, for example). Then the second stage will be deployed, reducing disengagements. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 5, 2023

So this will be a two-stage rollout, where you will see the reduction in refusing to create something before the reduction in the number of disengagement.

Also, he said that Bing Image Creator is coming to the Edge sidebar:

We are trying this new tool on Edge sidebar: Bing Image Creator. The thesis is: generate the image and insert it right into whatever you happen to be editing. We have a pretty high usage bar for the icons there, if engagement is not stellar, we'll move it behind the plus sign. pic.twitter.com/ATRzUjae9y — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 5, 2023

