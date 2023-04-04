Google Ads New Appeal Warning - Make Sure To Fix Your Violations Or Else...

Google Ads added a new notice or warning to the Google Ads appeal form, that says if you don't fix your policy violation prior to submitting the appeal, Google may limit how often you can make those appeals.

PPCGreg shared a screenshot of this new warning on Twitter, it reads "It's important that you fix any policy violations before appealing. If you try to appeal too many ads that haven't been fixed, we may limit how often you can appeal policy decisions."

Greg said this is the "first time seeing Google threaten us for appealing ads that "haven't been fixed" with potentially limiting off often we can appeal future policy flags."

Here is his screenshot:

Here is that Twitter thread:

First time seeing Google threaten us for appealing ads that "haven't been fixed" with potentially limiting off often we can appeal future policy flags.



Ideally would like the option to 'Dispute Decision' when it comes to trademark flags... #ppcchat @adsliaison @GoogleAds pic.twitter.com/i7Ssew7oIE — Greg (@PPCGreg) April 3, 2023

