Google Ads New Appeal Warning - Make Sure To Fix Your Violations Or Else...

Apr 4, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Ads Appeals Woman Court

Google Ads added a new notice or warning to the Google Ads appeal form, that says if you don't fix your policy violation prior to submitting the appeal, Google may limit how often you can make those appeals.

PPCGreg shared a screenshot of this new warning on Twitter, it reads "It's important that you fix any policy violations before appealing. If you try to appeal too many ads that haven't been fixed, we may limit how often you can appeal policy decisions."

Greg said this is the "first time seeing Google threaten us for appealing ads that "haven't been fixed" with potentially limiting off often we can appeal future policy flags."

Here is his screenshot:

click for full size

Here is that Twitter thread:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Evergreen Content Doesn't Rank As Well In Google When Topic Is In News
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus