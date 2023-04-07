Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2023

Apr 7, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing a local finder blend of search results. Google is also testing slider buttons for product result images. Google tests a new placement for request a quote in the local pack. Google can show booked reservations in the local pack. And Google says branded search with keywords don't help you rank. I also posted a pre-recorded video, in addition to this pre-written newsletter - I am offline for Passover.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Unconfirmed Google Update, Bard & Bing Chat Upgrades & More SEO & PPC Search News
    I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report, and it is an excellent way to catch up on the last month of Google SEO topics. Google said they upgraded Bard’s math and logic support. Bing Chat was also upgraded with images, videos, better local results, and more.
  • Google Local Finder With Blended Query Results
    I don't know if this is new (sorry Mordy) but Google is showing this blended local finder result set that seems to bridge two or more different but similar queries in the same set of results and then Google shows a line of text on what the local results are matching on.
  • Google Tests Slider Buttons For Product Result Thumbnail Images
    When you see product results in the Google Search results, sometimes on mouse over, the images will rotate when there are more than one product image available. Google is testing giving searchers the ability to click to the next image, as opposed to the image automatically sliding by itself.
  • Google Local Search Tests New Placement For Request Quote Buttons
    Google is testing new placements for the request a quote feature in the local search results. I am not sure how new this is, but Joy Hawkins, a local SEO expert, said it was new, and I trust her.
  • Google Local Pack Displays Booked Reservations
    Google has let you book reservations within the local pack and via Google Assistant for a while now. But what may be new is that Google may show you if you have already booked reservations in the local pack, if you booked those reservations using the reserve with Google feature.
  • Google: People Searching For Your Brand With Keywords Don't Help You Rank
    Google's John Mueller said people searching for your brand name and a keyword phrase does not help you rank better in Google Search or perform better SEO-wise. So having people search for your brand name followed by a keyword phrase won't help you rank better.
  • UN Chamber Music Society Performance At Google
    Did you know that the UN Chamber Music Society performed at the Google New York office a month before Google closed its offices due to COVID?

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

