Evergreen Content Doesn't Rank As Well In Google When Topic Is In News

Apr 4, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (3) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Gwyneth Paltrow Phone Court

Google's Danny Sullivan responded to a complaint around why a well-researched and detailed piece of content around Gwyneth Paltrow was not ranking above the "the obvious spammy robo chat churners," as the publisher put it. The answer, having dates on fresh content is important for Google to understand the content is recent and recently updated.

Here is the original complaint on Twitter:

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, a few days later, came in and gave a pretty detailed answer in the form of a Twitter thread. Ultimately, he said, "So for you (or anyone) publishing content, dates can be helpful. Helps readers know the currency of the information. Helps us understand if the content's been recently updated, especially perhaps is something is in the news."

Here is that thread:

For what it is worth, I personally see this site ranking number four in Google Search for [Gwyneth Paltrow net worth].

Forum discussion at Twitter.

