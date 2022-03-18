Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Weirdness, Google Analytics 3 Going Away, Google Local Review Bugs & More

This week, I covered a possible Google update that ticked off a week ago, but it was weird, the tools didn’t pick up on it. Google announced it is sunsetting Google Analytics Universal Analytics in 2023 and you will need to start using Google Analytics 4. Google said it won’t encourage people to switch to GA4 by giving them a ranking boost - it won’t happen. Google had a bug with reviews not posting that Google should have fixed. The free Google hotel listings have expanded and added more features and reporting. Google refine this search and broaden this search are live now, but do not use MUM. Google is testing offer carousels for some search results. Google said site quality issues don’t go away when you move the site to a new domain name. Google said the page experience update can be assigned to sections of your site. Google again said it does not use user experience as a ranking factor. Google Search Console’s URL inspection tool is still not fully fixed. Google’s favicon crawler now uses Googlebot and Googlebot-Image tokens. 80% of SEOs expect to see some traffic loss after a site migration. Most SEOs say they use canonicals to manage faceted navigation. Google image search is testing Lens with search, text, and translate options. SMS messaging might return to Google Business Profile messaging. Google is testing “on these lists” in the local results. Google hotel listings have an attribute for free or discounted accommodations for those displaced from Ukraine. Google officially announced the Search Central Unconference. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

