Refine This Search & Broaden This Search Now Live In Google Search

Mar 16, 2022
After the announcement in September at months and months of testing, the Refine This Search and Broaden This Search features are fully live in US English Google Search results.

This is not to mean the Things To Know and Things To Consider feature is live yet, it is just being tested.

I am personally able to see these live now in the search results, as I reported at Search Engine Land:

Also, this is not using MUM yet, Google told me "we anticipate that applying MUM for "things to know" will enable us to uncover even deeper insights and help people explore information more easily." As a reminder, MUM is currently barely used in Google Search.

