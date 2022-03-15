Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool Not Fully Fixed Yet

Two weeks after Google first confirmed an issue with the Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool, it is still not fully fixed. I will say that while I do see random complaints about the tool erroring out, I have not seen it error out myself. But still, Google's John Mueller said the issues and errors are "still partially ongoing" two weeks later.

On March 1, 2022, Google said there were errors with the URL Inspection tool saying "We're experiencing an issue with the URL inspection tool, both in Search Console and the API, so you might see an increase in errors when inspecting URLs. We're working to solve this issue and will update you when we have more information."

Google has not issued an update that it was fixed yet, so Nick LeRoy asked for the status and John Mueller of Google replied on Twitter that "it's still partially ongoing" and that is why Google has not said it was fixed yet. Here are those tweets:

@searchliaison Hey Danny, did I miss any updates on this by chance? Still quite a few errors on my end. https://t.co/7MNwD8Vbwt — Nick LeRoy (@NickLeRoy) March 14, 2022

We didn't add an update there because it's still partially ongoing. :) — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) March 14, 2022

Like I said last time, I do wonder if some bad actors are abusing the new URL Inspection tool API or if Google underestimated its usage - or maybe it is unrelated? I do suspect it has to do with the new API and how it is being used or trying to be used.

So yea, two weeks later, this is not yet fully resolved. Watch Google post a minute after I post this story that this is now resolved.

