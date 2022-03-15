Google Page Experience Update Metrics Can Be Split Into Sections Of Your Site

When it comes to the Google page experience update and its metrics, Google may in some cases split up the scores/metrics it has into different sections of your site. It might go by template type, like all category pages, all product pages or it might go by internal linking structure for sections of the site.

John Mueller of Google explained this at the 10:25 mark in the last video hangout (not that this is 100% new). He explained when Google has enough data on your site, then it might be able to break out this update based on the sections of the site. He said "depending on how much data we have for a website, we might split it up into different sections."

The sections are determined by "understanding which pages across a website are essentially similar," John explained. Sections can be by "type of template" or something similar, the example he gave was "for an e-commerce site all of the product pages are really fast and maybe we have enough data to look at the product pages separately, then we can kind of have that group of pages kind of treated on its own."

So not all sections may be scored the same across the same Core Web Vitals and page experience update of your pages.

Here is the video embed where he said this:

Transcript:

The other thing is with the page experience update, depending on how much data we have for a website, we might split it up into different sections. And we try to do that by understanding which pages across a website are essentially similar. And that can be kind of like by type of template or something like that. Which means if we can see that all of, I don't know, like say for an e-commerce site all of the product pages are really fast and maybe we have enough data to look at the product pages separately, then we can kind of have that group of pages kind of treated on its own. And if there's a different kind of page across the site that has enough data that is kind of slow, then we'll say well this kind of page is more slow.

So that's kind of the the second part there in that if you have a a kind of page that is very slow and we can have we have enough data for that kind of page to understand well this is just that part of the website, then just that part will be affected by the Core Web Vitals and the page experience update.

