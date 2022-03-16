Google Image Search Lens Tests Search, Text & Translate Options

Mar 16, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

In 2018, Google added a Lens button to the mobile search image results. That eventually came to desktop as Google more tightly integrated Lens into Image Search. Now we are seeing Google test options for search, text and translate using Google Lens in Google Image Search.

Nicholas McDonough posted a screenshot of him seeing the search, text and translate options here for Lens in Google Images on Twitter:

Google Image Search Lens Tests Search, Text & Translate Options - click for full size

I personally do not see these three options yet, but maybe Google is rolling it out now or maybe Google is testing it?

This is what I see:

I love how Google Lens is being more used in core Google Image Search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Ranking Update Weirdness On March 11th
 
blog comments powered by Disqus