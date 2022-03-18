Google Search Movie Reviews Panel Goes Full Width

Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering at Google, confirmed with me that Google has rolled out full width movie reviews. So when you search for a movie name and add on "review" to your query, Google will show a full width review panel in web search.

This was spotted by Steph on Twitter who told me "if you type a film title + review in i.e. "fresh review", the reviews panel takes up the main body with film stats in the sidebar, above the organic listings. Used to be all contained in the sidebar."

I can replicate it, here is a screenshot you can click on to enlarge for the query [fresh review]:

As I said, Rajan Patel said it was new and he asked us what we all think:

Yes, this is new. Wdyt? — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) March 15, 2022

Google has done a lot with movie reviews over the years.

