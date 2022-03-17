Reaction Towards Google Killing Google Analytics 3 For Google Analytics 4

So Google is doing away with Google Analytics 3, aka Universal Analytics and you will all have to switch to Google Analytics 4, aka GA 4. Universal Analytics properties will stop processing new hits on July 1, 2023. That means you need to set up GA 4 really soon so you can compare year over year data - GA 3 data won't migrate to GA 4.

I honestly thought Google would figure a way to migrate the data from GA 3 to GA 4 before forcing people off Universal Analytics. I guess not. I mean, to not be able to look back at the analytics on my site from 5, 10, 15 + years ago, that is just so sad. I hope they keep some sort of legacy view to access this historical data or at least show it in GA 4.

Google said "All standard Universal Analytics properties will stop processing new hits on July 1, 2023. Given the new Analytics 360 experience was recently introduced, Universal Analytics 360 properties will receive an additional three months of new hit processing, ending on October 1, 2023."

Google explained the timeline as follows:

Until July 1, 2023, you can continue to use and collect new data in your Universal Analytics properties.

After July 1, 2023, you'll be able to access your previously processed data in your Universal Analytics property for at least six months. We know your data is important to you, and we strongly encourage you to export your historical reports during this time.

In the coming months, we'll provide a future date for when existing Universal Analytics properties will no longer be available. After this future date, you'll no longer be able to see your Universal Analytics reports in the Analytics interface or access your Universal Analytics data via the API.

So I guess export your Universal Analytics data? Seriously?

Here is the AdsLiaison on this:

3/3 Yes, Google Analytics 4 can take some getting used to. Here are resources to get up to speed:

Skillshop https://t.co/iyrQWpJM1t

How to migrate https://t.co/qA0sEdzpJT

How to set up & use https://t.co/YiRiGvzBGz

Explore the demo account https://t.co/Udsym0ngiP — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) March 16, 2022

Some might use this as an opportunity to ditch Google Analytics completely, here is a poll showing some numbers from within our industry on that:

Today it was announced that Universal Analytics will stop processing hits on July 1st 2023: What do you plan to do? 👇 — Aleyda Solis 🇺🇦 (@aleyda) March 16, 2022

The reaction to this news from the industry is as expected, not great.

This is terrible, horrible news. https://t.co/wxf3eGFMyB — Dr. Analytics Ninja, PhD (@AnalyticsNinja) March 16, 2022

No no no no no no nooooooooooooooooooooooo



NO!



God. NO. https://t.co/cBfJoGo6cy — Mordy Oberstein 🇺🇦 (@MordyOberstein) March 16, 2022

The number of times this data has proven invaluable in my career are innumerable and I suspect it's the same for others as well.



Deleting this data is just a slap in the face of every website, business, app, and marketer that ever supported Google Analytics being used. — Joe Youngblood (@YoungbloodJoe) March 16, 2022

Yes! Keep calm and install GA4! https://t.co/9Wxdcyg5M3 — Krista Seiden (@kristaseiden) March 16, 2022

There is just too much reaction to include here but I think you get the point.

