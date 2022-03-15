Reviews In Google Local Going Missing Recently

There are tons and tons of complaints over the past week or so of reviews not posting or going missing in the local maps business listings. In short, people are leaving reviews but they are not showing up in the local and maps interfaces on Google.

If you go to the Google Business Profile forums and scroll through the threads, you will find countless complaints over the past several days about missing reviews or reviews dropping away. Local SEO consultant, Jason Brown responded to a number of them, including this one, saying that Google is aware of this, he said "This is a known technical issue and Google is currently investigating it. There is no ETA on when this will be fixed."

Jason also posted this on Twitter:

FYI. It appears that Google reviews are not posting for countless businesses. — Jason ALL CAPS Brown Meta Spam Fighter 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@keyserholiday) March 13, 2022

There is one specific brand, which I cannot name, that has over 700 locations, that saw their review count go from about 200 review down to 16 reviews in this time period.

Again, there is no ETA for when this will be fixed, plus Google has not publicly commented on the issue. Although, this is clearly an issue that Google needs to address.

Just so you know, this has happened at least twice before.

