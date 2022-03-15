Google Hotel Listings Attribute For Free Or Discounted Accommodation For Ukraine

Google has added a new attribute for some hotel listings to specify if they offer free or discounted accommodations for people displaced from Ukraine. This is a special attribute titles "accommodation for Ukraine" in the Google hotel listings.

This was spotted by Contenido SEO on Twitter, which seems to be based in Spain but he said he saw it for hotels in Spain, Portugal and Italy. A Local Search Forum thread said this is at least in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Bulgaria regions.

The screenshot shared says "free or highly discounted accommodation for people displaced from Ukraine. Please only select when you're actively offering this population free or discounted accommodation."

The options include free or significantly discounted, here is that screenshot:

