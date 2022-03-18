SMS Messaging Support Returns To Google Business Profiles?

When Google first launched messaging within Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business), it was done through SMS, text messaging. Then Google removed the SMS portion and just added it to both the mobile app and the web interface. Now, Google might be bringing it back as SMS messaging.

Local SEO, Jeffrey Magner, posted on Twitter a screenshot of Google Business Profiles asking you to turn on SMS alerts for messages. It says "you can now get SMS alerts when customers message your business through chat." All you need to do is add your phone number to try it out, it says.

Here is that screenshot:

I did not see this myself, so I am wondering if this is a test, if this is rolling out slowly or something else.

I will point out that the new merchant center messaging pilot is done through SMS.

Hat tip to Saijo George for spotting this.

