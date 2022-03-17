Free Google Hotel Listings Expand To Search & Maps, Adds Reporting & Controls

Google announced that the free Google hotel listing is released a year ago is now expanding. Google will now show these free hotel listings in Google Search and Google Maps. Plus, Google added some more reporting and hotel controls for management.

Google said now these free Google Hotel listings will "show up on the Search results page and Google Maps." "After clicking on these links, travelers can complete their booking directly on the partner’s website," Google added.

Google added new click reporting in the Google Hotel Center that shows hotel partners how many people clicked on their free booking links. Google said it "will expand the report to include other insights, like free booking link impressions and booking value, in the coming weeks."

Also soon hotels can display their rates and availability on Google through Google Business Profiles. "Beginning next month, individual hotels that meet eligibility requirements can manually input their rates through their Google Business Profile to participate in free hotel booking links," Google said.

The final point, is something that we covered in December, where Google now lets hotels use Google Posts to showcase the hotel.

