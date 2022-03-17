Google Offers Carousel In Search Result Snippets

Google Search has a carousel, which may or may not be new, that shows categories of offers from a merchant as part of the overall snippet. The carousel is beneath the main snippet and sitelinks (if available) and shows a scrollable carousel of offer categories.

I spotted this via Punit on Twitter and I am able to replicate it, here is a GIF of it in action:

Punit shared more screenshots on Twitter:

Google showing "offer" carousel below the sitelinks. pic.twitter.com/jVDOOmois0 — Punit (@Punit6008) March 14, 2022

I do not yet see these showing on desktop search, just the mobile results. I do wonder if this comes from the enhancements Google announced last June around promotions and deals in search for merchants or if it is more of a local offers attribute integration - or maybe something else? I do suspect it is signed to Google Merchant Center data.

