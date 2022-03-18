Google Tests On These Lists In Local Listing

Google seems to be testing a feature in a local listing for a venue that says which lists, if any, these venues are on. Often you see websites that have lists of topics like, ten best places to take your kids in a specific location and things like that. Well, now those might show up in the local panel under a section named "on these lists."

Here is an example from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter of this in action, I personally cannot yet replicate but I assume this might show up for you all?

Here are more screenshots:

Local panels have been bridging web search results with local search results for a while, here is one more example of that.

Forum discussion at Twitter.