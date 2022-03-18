Google: Google Analytics 4 Won't Be A Search Ranking Boost

Sometimes when Google wants to encourage site owners to take action, they might give us a ranking boost for implementing it. They did add super light weight ranking boosts for mobile friendly design, page experience and many more.

But when it comes to encouraging folks to switching to Google Analytics 4, Google's John Mueller said there won't be any ranking boost in doing so. He was asked this and responses on Twitter saying "that's not going to happen."

Here are those tweets:

That's not going to happen. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) March 16, 2022

I joked prior to that and I think I caused some confusion - next time I need to remind myself to use emojis in these tweets:

If this was not clear, this was a joke… — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 16, 2022

I mean, the topic is not new, John Mueller had to say years ago that there is no ranking benefit to using Google Analytics.

So - this is not going to happen with Google Analytics, it won't become a ranking factor of any direct kind.

Forum discussion at Twitter.