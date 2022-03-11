Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Turbulence, SafeSearch Classification Is Faster, Plus More SEO & PPC Topics

On March 4th we had more Google search turbulence, a possible Google search ranking update around then. Google's John Mueller said they sped up the SafeSearch filter classification process. The translated indexing issue we spoke about last week was from the Google Cloud team, ironically. Google said indexing issues can be old spam related but likely not old adult content related. Google said it ignores widget links, so why bother. One SEO claims that content outside of hidden tabs will result in higher rankings, despite what Google says. Google posted on how they discover content within videos today. Google’s people also ask can be displayed two or more times on a search results page. Does having subdomains give you more of a shot at having more indented grouped results in Google Search. Google web stories tests the URL in the outer and instructions. Google’s Danny Sullivan corrected Andrew Yang and Ramesh Srinivasan on how search works. John Mueller gave a lesson to a novice SEO on links. Google Search Center’s virtual unconference registration opens March 17th and the event is March 23rd. Google Shopping has a filter to see only products from smaller stores. Google Ads is testing grayed out parts of URLs. Microsoft Advertising launched professional service ads and Microsoft Advertising Editor gained audience network support. Google Search also added Jewish Shabbat times to search. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

