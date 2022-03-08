Google Search Adds Jewish Shabbat Times Again

Back in 2011 Google first launched prayer time rich results but then a year later Google sunset prayer time results. Then in 2018, Google relaunched native prayer times for Islamic prayer times. Now, in 2022, Google has launched partial prayer times for Judaism - to tell Jews when Shabbat (Shabbos) starts, ends and what the weekly Torah portion is.

If you search for [what time is shabbat] - Google will show you its native built shabbat times widget at the top of the search results for mobile and desktop.

Here is a screenshot:

Note, Google even let's you define your custom for when Shabbos ends, some old that shabbos ends based on 8.5 degrees below the horizon (sun), 50 minutes after sunset and some hold the Rabbeinu Tam custom - those settings are pretty cool.

I am upset Google does not have generic Jewish prayer times, like it does for Muslims - maybe it will come soon.

This Shabbat times feature launched last week, I believe. Here is where I originally found it:

This is actually really cool.



You can now ask google what time Shabbos is.



h/t: @binnyswerds87 pic.twitter.com/jylqOHJMGi — Jack Langer (@jacklanger) March 3, 2022

