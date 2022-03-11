Google Tests Things To Know In Search Results More Often

Mar 11, 2022
Google seems to be testing displaying the Things To Know section in the Google search results more often.

We first heard about Things To Know back in September at the Search On Google event and then a few weeks later we saw it being tested in the mobile results. Now more and more are seeing it in the desktop search results.

Here are some recent screenshots of this shared with me (I may have missed some that shared them with me...):

From Ellen Edmands on Twitter:

Here are more:

This seems to be a lot like the people also ask, Things To Consider, Refine This Search and Broaden This Search and so on... Google said "when you search for a topic, like acrylic painting, you can see all the different dimensions people typically search for, and find the path that's right for you." This will extrapolate more details and serve up categories for the topic, then as you click on them, it shows you a featured snippet for that option and also the ability to click on and show more results. Google is launching this feature in the coming months.

Here is the original GIF of this from Google:

Google Things To Know

Forum discussion at Twitter.

