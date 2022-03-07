Google Cloud Translated Pages Not Indexed By Google Search

Google Cloud's web site is having issues being indexed in Google Search, specifically the translated pages. Last week, I reported about a webmaster asking about issues with translated content not being indexed by Google. It turned out that this was someone from the Google Cloud team asking John Mueller of Google for help.

The way the Google Cloud translated pages work is that they put translated pages on a URL pattern like https://cloud.google.com/?hl=ja or https://cloud.google.com/contact?hl=de or https://cloud.google.com/?hl=es and so on. As I explained in my story from last week, you may end up confusing Google when you have "garbage" parameters trailing in your URLs, espesially when it comes to translated content parameters.

It is somewhat funny to see someone at Google ask someone else at Google for help with Google Search. The Google Cloud team, like any external SEO, posted a thread in the Google Search Central Help forums asking for help on this issue. The webmaster also went into a Google Search Central hangout with John Mueller for more advice. No, they did not call John on his landline (like he has one...) or schedule a one on one Google Meet with John - they asked for SEO help like any external SEO would. As a reminder, this has come up before and Google says they are stricter with their internal SEOs than random external SEOs.

You can read the thread at the Google Search Central Help forums about the specific issue and then watch this video embed to see how John responded to it all:

No special treatment...

Forum discussion at Google Search Central Help.