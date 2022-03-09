Google People Also Ask Displaying Two Or More Times On A Page

Over the past couple of weeks, I had a number of people show me examples of the people also ask box coming up two times on a single page. At first, I thought it was not new, then as more people asked me, I thought maybe it was new but maybe it was the infinite scroll loading it on page two. But now, I am thinking it is new and I am old.

Here is a videocast from Mordy Oberstein on Twitter of this in action:

Been seeing more and more PAAs at the bottom of the SERP....



Here are two PAAs on the same SERP with one on top and one on the bottom! pic.twitter.com/dYrwj8u1a4 — Mordy Oberstein 🇺🇦 (@MordyOberstein) February 25, 2022

Here are screenshots from Brodie Clark this morning of him seeing them in two slots on the first page of the Google search results:

Interesting. Google looks to be doubling up on the People Also Ask box on a single results page. In the examples I've seen of this test, the Qs look to all be unique and have a different focus. Potentially serving a different intent? Either way: more data for SEOs! pic.twitter.com/BjZdHahJVI — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) March 9, 2022

So yea, I guess Google is testing showing the people also ask section two or more times on a page. It is hard to know if Google is testing this as a feature or if this is some sort of bug.

I am sorry if you sent this to me earlier and I didn't cover it or cite you, I can't find all the references people sent me in the past couple of weeks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.