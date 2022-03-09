Google Search Central Virtual Unconference Registration Begins March 17th

Google seems like it will open the registration for the Google Search Central Virtual Unconference on March 17th. The Google Search Central Virtual Unconference will then take place the following week on March 23, 2022 between 12:00 PM EDT - 3:00 PM EDT.

We told you this unconference is coming at the end of March and you can learn more about this event on this Google page. This is where you will be able to register for this limited space event.

Google said "the event is a collection of group discussions. Each of these discussions will have one or two facilitators, who make sure there is a starting point for a conversation and that there's momentum throughout the session, as well as a chance for everyone to join in. To keep these discussions manageable and open, each discussion has a limited number of participants and the session will not be recorded."

There is no specific agenda announced yet, as far as I can see. There is just a template of the time slots of each category of content.

Anyway, you may want to set a reminder to register on the 17th, I am not sure what time exactly registration will open.

Forum discussion at Twitter.