Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google explained how they understand content in a video in a podcast with a bunch of Googlers. Google continues to test "things to know" in the search results. Google launched vehicle ads to all US based advertisers. I spotted search ads that say "no products found" - how is that for an ad. Google can show the Buddhist calendar in the news results, if that is your default for your calendar. And I posted the weekly search video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

7 Ways Marketers Can Use Multi-Channel Funnel Reports in Google Analytics, Databox Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

News Brief: February Updates from the Google News Initiative, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.