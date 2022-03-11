Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google explained how they understand content in a video in a podcast with a bunch of Googlers. Google continues to test "things to know" in the search results. Google launched vehicle ads to all US based advertisers. I spotted search ads that say "no products found" - how is that for an ad. Google can show the Buddhist calendar in the news results, if that is your default for your calendar. And I posted the weekly search video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's Danielle Marshak On How Google Understands Videos
In the latests Search Off the Record, Gary Illyes and Lizzi Sassman from the Google Search Central team had Danielle Marshak, a Google Search Product Manager for Videos, as a guest on the podcast. Danielle Marshak, who created a couple new SEO video help resources recently, spoke about how Google understands the content in videos.
- Google Tests Things To Know In Search Results More Often
Google seems to be testing displaying the Things To Know section in the Google search results more often. We first heard about Things To Know back in September at the Search On Google event and then a few weeks later we saw it being tested in the mobile results. Now more and more are seeing it in the desktop search results.
- Google: Vehicle Ads Now Available To All US Advertisers
Google announced that the vehicle ads are now available to all US advertisers. Vehicle ads are a performance-focused, lower funnel ad format which allows auto advertisers to promote their entire inventory of vehicles to interested customers shopping for vehicles on Google.
- Google Search Ads: No Products Found
Here is a weird Google issue where Google is showing a Google Ad slot in the search results that ends up leading to an error that reads "no products found." It shows a person looking under a curtain for something, which is weird.
- Google Shows Buddhist Calendar Year For News Stories
Here is a screenshot of Google News on mobile showing a date that is not the Gregorian date but rather the Buddhist calendar date and year. I assume this is being pulled from some sort of setting override on the phone or in Google Search settings.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Turbulence, SafeSearch Classification Is Faster, Plus More SEO & PPC Topics
On March 4th we had more Google search turbulence, a possible Google search ranking update around then. Google's John Mueller said they sped up the SafeSearch filter classification process. The translated indexing issue we spoke about last week was from the Google Cloud team...
- Google Spirole Umbrella Office Design
Back when Google was accepting pitches for the new Charleston campus in Mountain View, California, one pitch was for a Spirole building. This would have been a building in the form of three kinetic u
Other Great Search Threads:
- If you have the other section verified too, it'll work as well. Similarly if you submit with robots.txt (where you show you control the whole host). The idea is a sitemap wouldn't use URLs that are ou, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you mean a site removal, that would include everything under the part you're submitting. Also, it just hides it in search, it doesn't remove it from the index, so it's quick & easy to cancel a reque, John Mueller on Twitter
- With that, I think also comes a shift with consultants (SEOs!): Some will focus more on platforms, some more on self-hosting. "Self-hosting-consulting" will be by far more complex,, John Mueller on Twitter
- Just because something's associated with links doesn't mean it has anything to do with SEO :-). "rel=noopener" and "rel=noreferrer" are used, like you mentioned, purely for no, John Mueller on Twitter
Feedback:
