Microsoft Advertising Editor Gains Audience Network Control

Microsoft announced that the Microsoft Advertising Editor now works with the Microsoft Audience Network. Previously, you were only able to manage your audience network campaigns within the web console or API, but now you can use the Microsoft Advertising Editor.

Microsoft said the company "recently integrated Microsoft Advertising Editor into the Microsoft Audience Network.""Now you can manage your audience campaigns with Microsoft Advertising Editor," they added.

You can download the Microsoft Advertising Editor over here for both Windows or Mac.

Here are the features of the Editor:

Bulk management of campaign settings, bids and modifiers, targeting, audience associations, and ad management (except images).

Importing display campaigns from Google.

Management of existing audience ads (without images).

Full campaign structure copying within an account (ads, targeting, associations).

Cross-account copying of the full structure except ads.

