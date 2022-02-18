Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update Brewing, Google Ads Disapprovals, Google Reporting Glitches & More

This week, we reported about a possible Google search ranking algorithm update brewing, after weeks of calmness. Google Ads may be mass disapproving ads, although Google says it is not. Google Search Console crawl stats report is missing a day of data. Google Ads reporting delay caused a lot of advertiser confusion. Google seems to be processing the Google Discover and Google News manual actions quickly. Google said there is not snippet wide ban in Google Search. Google Ads Editor will gain performance max campaign support in the next version. Google has no plans for a keyword tab in performance max but will bring negative keywords to the account level. Google Ads has a new destination not accessible policy. Google Ads now will create more ad extensions for you. Google Ads also said it needs at least 15 conversions in 30 days for machine learning to do its job. Microsoft Advertising expanded into 29 countries and 19 languages. Google AdSense launched related search for content pages. Google Business Profile manager seems to have dropped the appointment links. Google Business Profiles has a new API to get call history. Google is dropping the follow and welcome offers feature in local search. Google Ads is testing large site link block designs and Google is testing double site names in the search snippets. Google is asking searchers if they own the product before they review it. And guess what, 15% of all queries Google sees each day are still new. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

