Google Business Profiles Manager Removes Appointment Link

Google Business Profile manager seems to have removed the ability to modify or add a new appointment link to your business profile in Google Maps and Google Search. It is unclear if this is a bug or a feature Google is intentionally removing.

Reports of this first came in via the Local Search Forum from Professor M who said "A few users this morning (me included) have noticed that the appointment link in the "Info" section of the GBP Manager is not available and it was there before (it had a link as well). So is this a bug or is Google removing this feature in favor of 3rd party booking integration?"

Joy Hawkins confirmed this saying "es, I'm seeing this as well. I went to see if you could still edit it via Suggest an Edit on Google Maps and you can only remove it (not change it). Weird that they would keep it live still in the Knowledge Panel if there is no easy way to update it." She also shared this screenshot:

Personally I do not see the appointment link at all in my Google Business Profile manager anymore - but I never had a link.

So maybe Google is doing away with allowing businesses to add appointment links but letting them, for the time being, to keep the old links? I am not sure.

