Google Ads Editor To Gain Performance Max Campaigns In Next Release

Google will be bringing performance max campaign support to the Google Ads Editor in the next release, according to Ginny Marvin. We are currently at version 1.8 - so it might be in version 1.9 or maybe they will go directly to version 2.0.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said this on Twitter, saying she has "good news," the Google Ads "Editor will support PMax campaigns in the next version release," she said.

A5. Good news: Editor will support PMax campaigns in the next version release #ppcchat — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 15, 2022

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. The basic process is download one or more accounts, make changes offline, then upload the changes to Google Ads. Google Ads Editor can help you save time and make it easier to make changes in bulk.

With Google Ads going full steam ahead with performance max campaigns - it makes sense that Google is working fast to get this supported in Google Ads Editor.

We will keep you posted on when the next version of Google Ads Editor comes out.

Forum discussion at Twitter.