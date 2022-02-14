Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Missing A Day

It looks like there is a missing day, a data gap, in the Google Search Console crawl stats report. I am personally missing Tuesday, February 8th crawl data but it seems others are missing February 9th.

This happened before, where there were days of data missing from the crawl stats report.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google has not yet replied to these reports but last time this happened, Google confirmed it was a bug on Google's end and that crawling was not impacted, that it was just a reporting issue.

You can check out your crawl stats reports over here.

Here are more reports:

GSC is showing a gap in crawl status report on Feb 9th, seems another data loss isuue?

Any comments @JohnMu, @rustybrick 🙄 pic.twitter.com/t1vmdbfMit — Alexander Soliman (@Alex09115326) February 14, 2022

Looks like this bug might be happening again @rustybrick @googlesearchc

I'm seeing this in all my properties in GSC. https://t.co/eOVeB0GCdB pic.twitter.com/rYiFT66doA — Roxana Stingu (@RoxanaStingu) February 14, 2022

Interesting. Seeing the same over here. No Crawl stats data between Feb 8 and Feb 10 in all Search Console properties I checked. /cc @rustybrick 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q1Xspk05Ud — Alexander Außermayr (@aussermayr) February 14, 2022

