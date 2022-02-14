Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Missing A Day

Feb 14, 2022
It looks like there is a missing day, a data gap, in the Google Search Console crawl stats report. I am personally missing Tuesday, February 8th crawl data but it seems others are missing February 9th.

This happened before, where there were days of data missing from the crawl stats report.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google has not yet replied to these reports but last time this happened, Google confirmed it was a bug on Google's end and that crawling was not impacted, that it was just a reporting issue.

You can check out your crawl stats reports over here.

