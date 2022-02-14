Google Ads Large Sitelinks Block Design

Google seems to be testing really large sitelinks for some Google search ads in the mobile search results. We've seen larger sitelinks several months ago on desktop search, but here it is in virtually the same size as the top part of the ad.

Darcey Burk shared a screenshot of this on Twitter and said "Woah. Now that’s an ad. Huge site links. Maybe I should be including those sitelink descriptions after all? Lol."

Do you like the larger sitelinks format in the mobile search ads on Google?

Forum discussion at Twitter.