Not New: 15% Of Search Queries On Google Are Still New

Here is a not new piece of data, 15% of the searches Google sees each day are new. Google shared this stat, again, on Twitter the other day saying "Fun fact: 15% of all Google searches have never been searched before."

Just some history on this stat, in 2007, 25% of all queries that searchers entered into the Google search box was never seen by Google before. That figure changed to 15% in 2013 and has remained at that figure according to Google even through today. Last I covered it was about two years ago in 2020, Google reconfirmed the 15% figure in 2017 and 2018 and now again in 2022.

So yea, so it is not new that Google sees new queries in 15% of queries.

Forum discussion at Twitter.