Google Quickly Processing Discover & Google News Manual Actions

A couple of weeks ago we reported that Google was sending out its first batch of manual actions (Google penalties) to news publications for Google News and Google Discover policy violations. Well, I am happy to report that Google is processing and even removing some of those manual actions already.

That is a super fast response time being that we've seen take several months to clear out recently.

Glenn Gabe posted on Twitter saying he is "seeing several publishers that received manual actions for violating Discover & Google News policies have those manual actions removed." He said this was done "after changes were implemented & reconsideration requests filed." Yea, this was a very quick turnaround time for Google with these manual actions.

Quick update on the recent manual actions. Seeing several publishers that received manual actions for violating Discover & Google News policies have those manual actions removed (after changes were implemented & reconsideration requests filed). So pretty quick turnaround time: https://t.co/W8wlmuwoPc — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 16, 2022

As a reminder, about a year ago, Google first introduced guidelines around manual actions for Google Discover and Google News. Keep in mind, these manual actions to not impact web search, they should only impact Google Discover and Google News.

You can see a list of the manual actions for Google News and Discover over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.