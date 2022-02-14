Google Ads Reporting Delay Bug Causes Advertiser Confusion

On Friday, February 11th, Google confirmed an issue with the Google Ads reports where there was a delay in reporting a portion of conversions using Data Driven Attribution (DDA). Google has fixed the issue and has or is currently working on backfilling that delayed data.

This did not impact any bids or ads - it was just a reporting issue.

Google posted here "On 2022-02-09 from 07:54PM until 12:34PM PST we experienced a delay in reporting a portion of conversions using Data Driven Attribution (DDA). The issue has been resolved and we are actively working on recovering the conversions affected by the issue. During the time, auto bidding was not affected."

Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin posted on Twitter "to confirm, bidding was not affected and the team is working to update reporting impacted during this time."

This caused a lot of advertiser confusion on Friday, here are some examples:

Anyone else experiencing conversion delays in #googleads since the 9th of February? We had exactly the same issue last December, so I was wondering maybe this is the same case this time as well @adsliaison https://t.co/TJ511SKiCo — Evaldas B (@evaldasb) February 11, 2022

Strange thing is that this hasn’t been reported as an incident in Google Ads status dashboard https://t.co/4LS9poyAQv — Evaldas B (@evaldasb) February 11, 2022

Reply from my AM pic.twitter.com/B9nd9ina8r — james porcas (@jporcas) February 11, 2022

same here, conversion picked up this morning, but still missing significant % — Evaldas B (@evaldasb) February 11, 2022

As of Monday morning, this is still an issue and Google has yet to issue a new ETA on when this will be resolved.

Forum discussion at Twitter.