Google Search Asks Do You Own This Product Before Reviewing It

Google is now asking searchers if they own the product before they rate it. Google asks under the rate and review box "do you own this product" and "help others by sharing your experience."

Here is a screenshot of this from Valentin Pletzer on Twitter:

This is very similar to how Google asks have you made an online purchase from before leaving a review. Overall the rate and review box in Google Search is from 2017 but since 2020 Google has been asking qualifier questions before searchers drop reviews.

Forum discussion at Twitter.