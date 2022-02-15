Microsoft Advertising Expands, Now In 29 New Countries

Microsoft announced the expansion of Microsoft Advertising in 29 new countries. This expansion goes across Europe and Africa, with reach to 19 new languages. Microsoft estimates this brings the reach of the ad network to 41 million consumers, making 400 million searches each month on Microsoft and partner sites.

The following markets are live and ready for you to upload your Microsoft Advertising ads: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Turkey, and the Vatican City.

These languages include Albanian, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Estonian, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Maltese, Polish, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, and Turkish.

Also, the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program is expanding to include the Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal, and South Africa. Plus, Microsoft redesigned the policy site to support more countries and clean it up overall.

You can learn more about the expansion on the Microsoft blog.

