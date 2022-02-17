Google Business Profiles New Business Calls API

Google has launched a new API to retrieve call history data from your Google Business Profiles, you know, when people click call this business from Google Search and Google Maps. They named it the "My Business Business Calls API" - shouldn't it be named the "Google Business Profiles Business Calls API" instead?

In any event, this API basically gives you a programatic way to access the call history data in your Google Business Profile. There is a web view for this in the Google Business Profile manager under the "calls" tab. Now there is an API available over here.

I spotted this via Damian Rollison when he notified me of this on Twitter. He said "This week Google launched the somewhat redundantly named My Business Business Calls API, allowing platforms to incorporate Call History data into their reporting. In v1, you can turn CH on or off & retrieve answered & missed call counts."

It is pretty straight forward and if you get a lot of call data, it might be useful to tap this data into your CRM or other software applications.

As you know, Google has been shutting down the old Google My Business API and replacing it with new smaller APIs, so you will see a lot of new APIs around Google Business Profiles coming out. Some are not really new but replaced. You can see the list on the side bar over here that include:

Account Management API

Business Calls API

Lodging API

Place Actions API

Notifications API

Verifications API

Business Information API

Q&A API

and more...

Forum discussion at Twitter.