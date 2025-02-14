For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google had some more ranking volatility around the Super Bowl weekend. Reddit blamed Google for not meeting its expected user growth. Google Search is now faster for some users. Google had a reviews count bug that it later confirmed and later fixed. Google image search may be down ranking AI-generated images. Google Publisher Center changed to automatically generated publication pages. Google has a beta for membership loyalty pricing markup for Merchant Center structured data. Google Search can show future snippet dates. Google Search can now do AI organized local events. Google is testing filters on the latest posts carousel. Bing Webmaster Tools date selector was updated. Google LSA lead quality has dropped says advertisers. Google Ads customer match list will expire in 540 days. Google Ads posts a new brand guidelines update for March. Google Ads will update its gambling and games policy. Bing is testing and dropping its AI labels for AI answers. Yahoo Search is showing links in its AI Answers. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Get clarity of the SEO landscape through competitor analysis, keyword research, rank tracking, SERP insights and more. With industry-leading traffic and keyword data, based on real user journeys, Similarweb gives SEO professionals the whole picture so they can strategize smartly and drive sustainable business growth.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!