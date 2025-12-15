Google is testing showing full detailed property sale listings within the Google Search results. This is getting a lot of interest from those in the real estate business.

Mike DelPrete posted about this on his blog saying, "Google putting for sale listings directly into search results — even if it's a test — is a big deal."

Google Search, in this test, is showing full property detail pages, links to request a tour, and contact an agent and more within the listings. It also says that this is a partnership with ComeHome.

Google wrote, "These results are a curated selection of properties brought to you in paid partnership between Google and ComeHome. Property results are not supplied or sponsored by listing agents or brokers."

Matt McGee, who has been doing real estate SEO for probably two decades now, also posted about it:

