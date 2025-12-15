Google Tests Property Listings In Search Results

Google is testing showing full detailed property sale listings within the Google Search results. This is getting a lot of interest from those in the real estate business.

Mike DelPrete posted about this on his blog saying, "Google putting for sale listings directly into search results — even if it's a test — is a big deal."

Google Search, in this test, is showing full property detail pages, links to request a tour, and contact an agent and more within the listings. It also says that this is a partnership with ComeHome.

Google wrote, "These results are a curated selection of properties brought to you in paid partnership between Google and ComeHome. Property results are not supplied or sponsored by listing agents or brokers."

Here is a screenshot from Mike:

Google Search Property Sales Listings

Here is the partnership disclaimer:

Google Search Property Sales Listings2

Matt McGee, who has been doing real estate SEO for probably two decades now, also posted about it:

Pretty sure this is a new Google ad type that shows property listings. I see it on mobile for "homes for sale chicago" and "homes for sale austin," but not PHX or SEA. Carousel shows 25 listings + "show more" keeps adding 25 more. Also has 2 agent bio cards in there.

[image or embed]

— Matt McGee (@seosavvyagent.com) December 13, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Glenn Gabe also notified me about this:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

