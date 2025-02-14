Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Reviews count bug is almost fixed but it is not yet fully fixed for all. Google launched new member pricing structured data for merchant center. Google adds article links to the product snippet overlays. Google dropped its minimum required budget for LSAs. Google Ads has a new PMAx performance indicator. Bing is testing ads in its e-commerce card in search. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Google Reviews Count Bug Not Fully Fixed Yet
    Google has posted an update on the reviews bug we first reported on a week ago, that it later confirmed this past Monday and we saw a fix rolling out starting on Tuesday. The short, it is not yet fully fixed but it should be in the coming few days.
  • Google Merchant Listing New Membership Loyalty Pricing Property
    Google has updated its Merchant Listing structured data documentation to now support, in beta, membership loyalty pricing property types. Google also updated the docs to provide more examples and instructions around active prices, sale prices, strikethrough prices, and member prices in JSON-LD.
  • Google Article Links To Product Snippet Overlays
    Google seems to be adding links to review publishers when you hover over some of the product results, popular products, snippets. The links show only after the box expands, and it includes a snippet of content and then a link to the source.
  • Google Dropped Minimum Required Budget For Local Service Ads
    Google seems to have removed the minimum required budget for Local Service Ads. It is not clear if this is intentional or a bug but the box to stop you from setting a budget too low, seems to not be there anymore.
  • Bing Shopping / E-Commerce Card With Ads
    Remember the Bing shopping / e-commerce cards? Well, now it looks like Bing is putting an ad slot in them and labeled them as ads.
  • Google Ads New Performance Max Search Themes Indicator
    Google Ads has added to Performance Max campaigns, the search themes, an indicator to tell you what is driving a specific change in your ad performance. This shows a trend icon near the campaign and then shows you why it is performing, as it is.
  • Cool Google Fireplace
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram from Google office in Boulder, Colorado. It has this neat and cool looking fireplace under a black Google logo signage on a wood paneled wall.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Super Bowl Volatility, Reddit Blames Google, Search Is Faster & Reviews Bug Fix
    Google had some more ranking volatility around the Super Bowl weekend. Reddit blamed Google for not meeting its expected user growth. Google Search is now faster for some users. Google had a reviews count bug that it later confirmed and later fixed...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

