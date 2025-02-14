Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Reviews count bug is almost fixed but it is not yet fully fixed for all. Google launched new member pricing structured data for merchant center. Google adds article links to the product snippet overlays. Google dropped its minimum required budget for LSAs. Google Ads has a new PMAx performance indicator. Bing is testing ads in its e-commerce card in search. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Google Maps blocks Gulf of America reviews after rename criticism, BBC News

