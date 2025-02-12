Google Tests Filters On Latest Posts Carousel

Google is testing adding filters to the latest post carousel. These filters can show recent posts, video posts, posts from Instagram, YouTube, X or Facebook. Normally, the filters are not on this carousel but Google is testing them to see if searchers use them.

This was initially spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and on SERPnotes. I was able to replicate it, here is what it looks like:

Google Latests Posts Filters

Here is the normal one, without filters:

Google Latests Posts

Here is a video of it in action:

Here are more examples:

Doc Mike Carousel

Mkbhd Carousel

Ryan Trahan Carousel

I kind of like it.

Forum discussion at X.

 

