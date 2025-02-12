Google is testing adding filters to the latest post carousel. These filters can show recent posts, video posts, posts from Instagram, YouTube, X or Facebook. Normally, the filters are not on this carousel but Google is testing them to see if searchers use them.

This was initially spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and on SERPnotes. I was able to replicate it, here is what it looks like:

Here is the normal one, without filters:

Here is a video of it in action:

Google is testing out a new treatment for the latest posts carousel. Instead of the standard carousel that groups all posts together, Google is showing platform-specific filters with a 'recent' feed showing at the beginning by default. More info: https://t.co/7BLGZGUwCK pic.twitter.com/KAoxIDxYLQ — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) February 12, 2025

Here are more examples:

I kind of like it.

Forum discussion at X.