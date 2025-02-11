Google will update its advertising policy around gambling and gaming on April 14, 2025. Google posted a preview of the upcoming changes but said the final version may change, so this is just a draft.

Google wrote, "On April 14, 2025, Google will update its Gambling and Games policy. The update will include revisions to country specific guidelines and provide more detailed explanations of the different gambling categories."

You can review a preview of the policy now over here but this preview may differ from the April 14th version that goes live. Google explained:

Please note that any further updates made to the gambling and games policy before April 14, 2025 may not appear in this preview but will be incorporated into the final policy update on that date if they take effect on or before that date. Such updates will be notified following our standard processes.

Here are the sections of the updated Gambling and Games policy:

