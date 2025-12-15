Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are starting to see big movement from the Google December 2025 core update. Google won't be pre-announcing core updates, despite what they told us in the past. Google is testing real estate property listings in the search results. Google is changing the Q&A feature with the new Ask button in Google Maps. Google Search Live conservational experience is more fluid thanks to Gemini. Bing is testing a more organic search results button.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google December 2025 Core Update Intense Impact Early
Google announced the Google December 2025 core update on Thursday afternoon, December 11th, and it already has a significant impact on Google Search results. The most noticeable day of the impact was Saturday, December 13th, but there are plenty of signs it started to hit hard on Friday, December 12th.
-
Google: Pre-Announcing Google Core Updates Isn't Possible
Google's John Mueller said that it is impossible for Google to pre-announce quality improvements to Google Search, including core updates. He said, "having quality changes ready for a specific date/time is never a given, and pre-announcing for a fixed date isn't possible."
-
Bing Tests See More Search Results Button
Microsoft is testing a "see more" button in the Bing Search results, which, when you click on it, loads more search results in the middle section.
-
Google Tests Property Listings In Search Results
Google is testing showing full detailed property sale listings within the Google Search results. This is getting a lot of interest from those in the real estate business.
-
Google Removing Q&A Feature In Google Maps For AI-Powered Ask Button
Google confirmed it is essentially removing the Q&A feature within Google Maps, and instead, searchers can use the new AI-powered Ask button on a Google Business Profile to get the answers they are looking for.
-
Google Search Live Gets Conversational Language Upgrade With Gemini
On Friday, Google announced a number of updates around translation, language, audio, voice interactions and thus Search Live. Google said it released a more "fluid and expressive conversations when you go Live with Search."
-
Video: Google Nap Room
We have seen plenty of sleeping areas and nap areas at Google's offices. Well, here is a video of one of the nap rooms at a Google office.
Other Great Search Threads:
