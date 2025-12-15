Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are starting to see big movement from the Google December 2025 core update. Google won't be pre-announcing core updates, despite what they told us in the past. Google is testing real estate property listings in the search results. Google is changing the Q&A feature with the new Ask button in Google Maps. Google Search Live conservational experience is more fluid thanks to Gemini. Bing is testing a more organic search results button.

