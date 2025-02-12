Google has posted a notice in the Google Ads console reminding advertisers about the upcoming brand guidelines changes that are now slotted for March 2025. This change was communicated numerous times and the deadline has been pushed off here and there.

Now, Google is putting the notice in the Google Ads interface and asking you to learn more or update brand guidelines. The notice was posted by Arpan Banerjee who shared this screenshot on X:

It says:

Update brand guidelines by March 2025: Business name and logos are now a part of brand guidelines, which let you control how your brand appears in ads. To keep using your preferred business name and logos for this campaign, add them to brand guidelines. If no updates are made by March 2025, the top-performing business name and logos associated with this campaign will be used instead.

You can learn more about the changes over here.

Forum discussion at X.