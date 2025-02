Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Microsoft has updated Bing Webmaster Tools to make selecting the date ranges a lot easier in the performance reports. Now the date selectors are very quick to select, and not deeper inside a menu option.

Here is a screenshot:

This was spotted by Ryan Siddle on LinkedIn and Vijay Chauhan on X - Ryan wrote:

Bing Webmaster Tools has introduced a minor refresh to its web interface and implemented a bug fix. You can now select date ranges more easily using a convenient button group. Additionally, the issue causing an unauthorized page to appear when selecting a 16-month history for Crawling and Indexing has been resolved. Please note, the Crawling And Indexing dashboard has a maximum 6-month view.

Here is his before screenshot:

Here is now:

Here is Vijay:

Bing Webmaster has added new features:



1) We can now easily select date ranges using a convenient button group.

2) For Crawling and Indexing, we can now easily visualize data from the past 16 months.

3) We can download this data in CSV format.#Bing #SEO

CC:- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/xpK3TXrc4p — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 12, 2025

Google Search Console recently added a similar data picker - just saying.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.