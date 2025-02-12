Bing Webmaster Tools Updates Date Selectors

Microsoft has updated Bing Webmaster Tools to make selecting the date ranges a lot easier in the performance reports. Now the date selectors are very quick to select, and not deeper inside a menu option.

Here is a screenshot:

Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Dates

This was spotted by Ryan Siddle on LinkedIn and Vijay Chauhan on X - Ryan wrote:

Bing Webmaster Tools has introduced a minor refresh to its web interface and implemented a bug fix. You can now select date ranges more easily using a convenient button group. Additionally, the issue causing an unauthorized page to appear when selecting a 16-month history for Crawling and Indexing has been resolved. Please note, the Crawling And Indexing dashboard has a maximum 6-month view.

Here is his before screenshot:

Before

Here is now:

After

Here is Vijay:

Google Search Console recently added a similar data picker - just saying.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 

