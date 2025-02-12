Microsoft has updated Bing Webmaster Tools to make selecting the date ranges a lot easier in the performance reports. Now the date selectors are very quick to select, and not deeper inside a menu option.

Here is a screenshot:

This was spotted by Ryan Siddle on LinkedIn and Vijay Chauhan on X - Ryan wrote:

Bing Webmaster Tools has introduced a minor refresh to its web interface and implemented a bug fix. You can now select date ranges more easily using a convenient button group. Additionally, the issue causing an unauthorized page to appear when selecting a 16-month history for Crawling and Indexing has been resolved. Please note, the Crawling And Indexing dashboard has a maximum 6-month view.

Here is his before screenshot:

Here is now:

Here is Vijay:

Bing Webmaster has added new features:



1) We can now easily select date ranges using a convenient button group.

2) For Crawling and Indexing, we can now easily visualize data from the past 16 months.

3) We can download this data in CSV format.#Bing #SEO

CC:- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/xpK3TXrc4p — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 12, 2025

Google Search Console recently added a similar data picker - just saying.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.